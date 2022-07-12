CHEAT SHEET
    Michigan Wedding Venue Roasted for Banning Gay & Trans Couples

    NOT WELCOME

    Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty

    A wedding venue in Grand Rapids, Michigan, has been open all of two days but is already under investigation for allegedly banning same-sex and transgender ceremonies. MLive.com reports that city officials have gotten four complaints about The Broadway Avenue and are looking into whether its policies violated a 2019 human-right ordinance. In an Instagram post, owners Nick and Hannah Natale said their business “is a reflection of who we are, and the values and beliefs we hold from our faith in Jesus Christ. As a result, we would like our business to remain true to our Christian faith and this includes marriage.”

