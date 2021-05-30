Grand Slam Organizers Threaten to Oust Japan’s Naomi Osaka for Not Speaking to Press
OUT OF BOUNDS
Grand Slam organizers have threatened to oust world number two tennis champ Naomi Osaka from the tournament if she continues to refuse to speak to the press. Osaka, who said she would not be giving press conferences, has already been fined $15,000 for “lack of engagement” with media at the French Open on Sunday. Osaka, who said she wanted to protect her mental health, refused to make a comment after beating Romania’s Patricia Maria Tig 6-4-7-6 (7-4). Grand Slam organizers warned that “more substantial fines and future Grand Slam suspensions.” Organizers say they have reached out to the sports star to check on her wellness and to “remind her of her obligations.” In a statement, Grand Slam organizers explained their harsh stance. “A core element of the Grand Slam regulations is the responsibility of the players to engage with the media, whatever the result of their match, a responsibility which players take for the benefit of the sport, the fans and for themselves,” the statement issued Sunday said. “We have advised Naomi Osaka that should she continue to ignore her media obligations during the tournament, she would be exposing herself to possible further Code of Conduct infringement consequences.”