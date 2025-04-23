Scouted

Give Mom the Gift of Gorgeous Lashes and Bolder Brows for Mother’s Day

TREAT YO MAMA

Your amazing mom deserves equally amazing brows and eyelashes.

AD BY Grande Cosmetics
A photo of three women smiling. The one on the left has red hair, the middle one has brown hair, and the last one has grey hair.
Grande Cosmetics

Mother’s Day (5/11) is less than two weeks away. There is just enough time to get mom a gift as thoughtful as she is. Grande Cosmetics embraces makeup and products that amplify the true you. With a wide selection of enhancing serums and serum-infused products, you’ll find something mom will love to accentuate her natural features (and maybe grab something for yourself, too?).

Grande Cosmetics is celebrating Mother’s Day with a curated collection of lash and brow enhancers that will delight any mom. The kicker? If you spend over $50 on products in this collection, you get a free gift—a Microfiber Hair Towel.

GrandeLASH-MD
Buy At $68

Free Returns | Free Shipping

Give mom the gift of longer, thicker, bolder eyelashes with Grande Cosmetic’s GrandeLASH-MD. This award-winning lash-enhancing serum uses ingredients like grape seed and radish root extracts to promote the appearance of longer, thicker, and healthier looking natural eyelashes.

ADVERTISEMENT

GrandeBROW
Buy At $73

Free Returns | Free Shipping

Are mom’s brows on the thinner side? GrandeBROW is the answer. This serum uses vitamin E and hyaluronic acid to make even the most sparse and over-plucked brows look fuller and bolder.

GrandeMASCARA
Buy At $25

Free Returns

Grande Cosmetic’s multitasking mascara does more than simply lengthen lashes, it nourishes them, too. A powerful blend of natural wax, peptides, and vitamin B5 keeps eyelashes strong and prevents breakage.

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

Scouted Staff

Scouted Staff

beastscouted

scouted@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsJD Vance Ripped for Embarrassing Gaffe During Vatican Visit
Liam Archacki
TrumplandWorld Leader Stunned After ‘Donald Duck’ Revokes His Visa
Nandika Chatterjee
TrumplandArmy Suspends Base’s First Female Commander After Trump Photo Rumors
Julia Ornedo
Media’60 Minutes’ Boss Quits With Dire Warning as Trump Sues Show
Corbin Bolies
U.S. NewsTeen Girls Arrested and Deported While Backpacking in Hawaii
Tom Sanders