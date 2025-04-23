Give Mom the Gift of Gorgeous Lashes and Bolder Brows for Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day (5/11) is less than two weeks away. There is just enough time to get mom a gift as thoughtful as she is. Grande Cosmetics embraces makeup and products that amplify the true you. With a wide selection of enhancing serums and serum-infused products, you’ll find something mom will love to accentuate her natural features (and maybe grab something for yourself, too?).
Grande Cosmetics is celebrating Mother’s Day with a curated collection of lash and brow enhancers that will delight any mom. The kicker? If you spend over $50 on products in this collection, you get a free gift—a Microfiber Hair Towel.
Give mom the gift of longer, thicker, bolder eyelashes with Grande Cosmetic’s GrandeLASH-MD. This award-winning lash-enhancing serum uses ingredients like grape seed and radish root extracts to promote the appearance of longer, thicker, and healthier looking natural eyelashes.
Are mom’s brows on the thinner side? GrandeBROW is the answer. This serum uses vitamin E and hyaluronic acid to make even the most sparse and over-plucked brows look fuller and bolder.
Grande Cosmetic’s multitasking mascara does more than simply lengthen lashes, it nourishes them, too. A powerful blend of natural wax, peptides, and vitamin B5 keeps eyelashes strong and prevents breakage.
