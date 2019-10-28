CHEAT SHEET
TRAGIC
Grandfather Arrested in 2-Year-Old Chloe Wiegand's Fatal Cruise Ship Fall
The grandfather who claimed he accidentally dropped his 2-year-old niece from the 11th floor of a cruise ship was accused of negligent homicide on Monday, the Associated Press reports. A judge ordered Salvatore Anello to be arrested after prosecutors submitted evidence that toddler, Chloe Wiegand, only fell after Anello raised her up to the open window in July on the Royal Caribbean’s Freedom of the Seas ship. Anello initially claimed he only put Wiegand up to a railing because he thought the glass window was closed, but the child ended falling to her death. “Why would you ever in a kid’s play area put windows that passengers can open?” a family lawyer said at the time. “I don’t think it’s unreasonable to put a child there thinking there’s glass.” Anello is reportedly being held on $80,000 bond, and is slated to appear in court on Nov. 20.