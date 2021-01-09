Grandma of W. Va Lawmaker Who Stormed Capitol Gives Sassy Statement
‘WE’RE IN, BABY!’
West Virginia State House member Derrick Evans was one of more than a dozen rioters who are now facing criminal charges after descending on the Capitol on Wednesday. In footage from local TV news station WSAZ, a woman who says she is Evans’ grandmother tells a reporter, “He [Evans] is a fine man. And thank you, Mr. Trump, for invoking a riot at the White House.” She presumably meant the Capitol. In the video, which was taken Friday, Evans is seen being put into a car in the background before being taken to a courthouse. He did not approach the cameras or offer a statement in the video.
Evans made a Facebook Live video of himself entering the Capitol building on Wednesday as part of a pro-Trump mob. In the video, Evans is heard yelling, “We’re in! We’re in, baby!” His lawyer has said Evans was acting as a member of the media but there’s no evidence to support that so far. West Virginia governor Jim Justice, a member of the GOP, has called for Evans’ resignation.