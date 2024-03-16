Grandmother ‘Devastated’ Over St. Louis Schoolgirl Left Comatose by Beating
‘UNFORGIVABLE’
The grandmother of Kaylee Gain, the 16-year-old student left comatose after a horrific brawl that was shared on social media, says she is “devastated” by the fight that placed her granddaughter in critical condition. In a Facebook post on Friday night, Terry Nordstrom Thompson expressed dismay about the “unforgivable” attack that featured an unnamed girl repeatedly bashing Gain’s head into concrete. “Have you ever just said ‘I’m fine’ when you weren’t because some people wouldn't understand,” Thompson wrote. In a follow-up statement to The Daily Mail, Thompson said: “The family will give a statement very soon. That’s all I can say right now.” Critically injured in a fight last Friday outside of a St. Louis-area high school, Gain remains in the hospital with brain bleeding, according to a GoFundMe page started by her family that has now raised over $320,000. The fight became national news after a video of the vicious beating went viral online. A 15-year-old girl was arrested and charged with assault last week, but her name hasn’t been released since she is a minor. Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey, meanwhile, has called the assailant “evil” and has proposed that she be “tried as an adult.”