Grandmother Thrown in Notorious Prison After Taking Loaded Gun on Cruise

An Oklahoma grandmother spent nearly a week in a rat-infested Bahamas prison after she was caught with a loaded pistol during a Royal Caribbean cruise, her attorney said. Mary Robinson, 69, was charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition after the weapon was found in her purse on the Liberty of the Seas ship when it was docked in the Bahamas on Dec. 2, her attorney, Bjorn Ferguson, confirmed to People. Robinson told authorities she’d forgotten that her Kel-Tec .380 pistol and four rounds of ammunition were in her purse because of open-carry laws back home. Her black handgun apparently went undetected through security at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, where she first boarded the ship. Robinson, who is from Sand Springs, Oklahoma, had a GoFundMe set up by her granddaughter to raise money for a potential $10,000 fine. “She went on a cruise for her adopted son Johnny’s 12th birthday,” Graci Exendine wrote on the fundraising page. She added that Robinson usually carries a gun on trips, but “accidentally” did not leave it in her car. Robinson pled guilty, according to local outlet The Tribune. Her lawyer negotiated an $8,000 fine but said she didn’t have the money to pay on the day of the hearing, so she spent five or six days in the notorious Fox Hill Prison until the fine was paid. The only prison in the Bahamas, Fox Hill has been widely criticized for its unsanitary conditions, with reports of rat and maggot infestations and overcrowding.