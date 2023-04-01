Grandson Drowned in Her Care. Then She Left Granddaughter in Hot Car.

CHEAT SHEET
A Florida woman is charged with aggravated manslaughter for leaving her 7-month-old granddaughter in a hot car while she practiced piano—less than a year after her 16-month-old grandson drowned in a lake while she was napping. Tracey Nix was not charged after the first death in December 2021, but her own daughter says she should go to jail for the second one. “To think of the last moments of her life as a mother is gut-wrenching," the baby’s mom, Kaila Nix, told WFTS. “And that it actually just f—ing happened twice. In our lifetime,” her husband Drew said. The grandmother’s attorney told the station: “Because somebody dies doesn’t necessarily mean that somebody has to pay.”