WATCH: Grant Fisher’s Historic 10k Finish to Win Bronze
PHOTO FINISH
U.S. Olympic runner Grant Fisher won bronze in the 10-kilometer race on Friday, becoming only the third U.S. Olympian in history to win a medal in the race, according to NBC. Fisher finished with bronze in a time of 26:43.46 just 2 milliseconds behind Ethiopia’s Berihu Aregawi and Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei at 26:43.14, according to USA Today. At the last second, quite literally, Berihu sped up and crossed the finish line before Fisher. The Alberta, Canada, born long-distance runner joined Galen Rupp, who won silver at the 2012 London Summer Olympics for the 10-kilometer race, as the only two U.S. runners to win the race in 56 years. Fisher beat out Rupp’s London record, 27:30:90, as well. The last time the U.S. won a medal in the 10-kilometer race before Rupp was in 1964 when Billy Mills won gold, according to NBC. The medal was also the first track-and-field medal the U.S. won at the Paris Olympics.