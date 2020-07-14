Grant Imahara, ‘Mythbusters’ and ‘White Rabbit Project’ Star, Dies Suddenly Aged 49
Grant Imahara, who was best known as the co-host of Mythbusters and White Rabbit Project, has died suddenly at the age of 49, according to reports. The Discovery Channel said in a statement: “We are heartbroken to hear this sad news about Grant. He was an important part of our Discovery family and a really wonderful man. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family.” The cause of Imahara’s death hasn’t been released. The announcement was met by an outpouring of tributes from Imahara’s former colleagues. Mythbusters co-host Adam Savage said he was “such a generous, easygoing, and gentle person,” and fellow Mythbusters alumni Kari Bryon posted a photo of her and Imahara with the caption: “Somedays I wish I had a time machine.” Before he became an on-screen personality, Imahara was known in Hollywood for his work in animatronics. He reportedly made models for movies such as The Matrix Reloaded, Van Helsing, and The Lost World: Jurassic Park.