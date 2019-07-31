CHEAT SHEET

    ‘King of Random’ YouTube Star Grant Thompson Dies in Paragliding Accident

    Jamie Ross

    Reporter

    YouTube / King of Random

    Grant Thompson, who had 11 million subscribers on his “King of Random” YouTube channel, has died in a paragliding accident. Thompson’s body was recovered in St. George, Utah, on Tuesday morning after the Washington County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a missing paraglider. “Dispatchers were able to obtain an updated GPS location of the pilot’s cellphone,” said the office in a statement. “As the helicopter approached the area, they were able to locate the pilot’s body… Unfortunately the pilot was determined to be deceased.” Thompson had a recording device on him that detectives are “currently reviewing… to determine factors which led to the aircraft crash.” The official “King of Random” YouTube account confirmed the death and wrote: “Grant’s legacy will live on in the channel and the global community he created.” His account received nearly 2.5 billion views since it was started in January 2010.

