‘LEGACY WILL LIVE ON’
‘King of Random’ YouTube Star Grant Thompson Dies in Paragliding Accident
Grant Thompson, who had 11 million subscribers on his “King of Random” YouTube channel, has died in a paragliding accident. Thompson’s body was recovered in St. George, Utah, on Tuesday morning after the Washington County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a missing paraglider. “Dispatchers were able to obtain an updated GPS location of the pilot’s cellphone,” said the office in a statement. “As the helicopter approached the area, they were able to locate the pilot’s body… Unfortunately the pilot was determined to be deceased.” Thompson had a recording device on him that detectives are “currently reviewing… to determine factors which led to the aircraft crash.” The official “King of Random” YouTube account confirmed the death and wrote: “Grant’s legacy will live on in the channel and the global community he created.” His account received nearly 2.5 billion views since it was started in January 2010.