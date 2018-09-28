Grant Woods, McCain’s Former Chief of Staff, Backs Arizona Democrat Kyrsten Sinema for Senate

Grant Woods, the former Republican attorney general of Arizona who also served as the first congressional chief of staff for the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), backed Rep. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) in a new ad released Friday.
“Kyrsten Sinema is a tremendous public servant,” Woods says in the video backing her in the Senate race over Rep. Martha McSally (R-AZ). Woods, who also supported Hillary Clinton’s presidential bid in 2016, has reportedly toyed with the idea of running as a Democrat for McCain’s seat in 2020.