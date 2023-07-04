‘Graphic Sexual’ TikTok Lip-Sync Videos Land NJ Judge in Hot Water
‘POOR JUDGEMENT’
TikTok has become nothing but trouble for New Jersey Superior Court judge Gary N. Wilcox, who’s had a complaint filed against him by the court system for making approximately 40 videos–from 2021 to March 2023, under the alias “Sal Tortorella.” In the videos, he lip-syncs to popular hip-hop songs by the likes of Rihanna, Miguel and Busta Rhymes. According to The New York Times, the complaint alleges that the videos contained “profanity, graphic sexual references to female and male body parts, and/or racist terms,” and that they showed “poor judgement and demonstrated disrespect for the judiciary and an inability to conform to the high standards of conduct expected of judges.” Some of the clips were recorded in the courthouse and Wilcox’s chambers, and featured the judge wearing t-shirts that advertised “Beavis and Butt-Head” and a “Freedom of Speech” logo. Wilcox’s attorney Robert Hille, meanwhile, stated, “I don’t think that at the end of the day anybody is going to believe there was any desire to do any harm here.” Hille said Wilcox was reviewing the complaint and will file a response.