Grateful Dead’s Phil Lesh Dead at 84

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Canna River is a jack of all trades when it comes to CBD. It offers a wide range of hemp-infused gummies in delicious flavors like passion orange guava, pink watermelon, kiwi burst, and dragon berry. Whether you’re in need of tension relief, relaxation, or a good night’s sleep, Canna River offers premium, treat-worthy gummies to help you unwind. Its Classic, Calm, Pain, and Sleep gummies feature a potent combination of CBD, CBN, and CBG, delivering targeted support for easing discomfort, enhancing sleep quality and managing stress.

D9 Gummies 30 Gummies per Bag Buy At Canna River $ 30 Free Shipping

Looking for something with more oomph? Dive into Canna River’s Delta 8 or Delta 9 gummies. Extracted from the cannabis plant, Delta 8 and Delta 9 deliver a potent, euphoric high. Each D8 gummy packs 25mg of Delta 8 THC, while the D9 gummies offer 10mg of Delta 9 THC combined with 20 milligrams of broad-spectrum CBD for a more balanced experience. Plus, you don’t have to worry about any mysterious ingredients or additives you can’t even pronounce with Canna River—the brand’s gummies are sourced from USA-grown, non-GMO hemp and are rigorously tested to ensure quality, potency and safety. Score 30 percent off right now when you enter the code DB30 at checkout.