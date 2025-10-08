Celebrity

‘Grateful’ Hilaria Baldwin Learns Her Fate on Reality Show

The mother of seven has been competing on “Dancing With the Stars.”

Hilaria Baldwin and her dancing partner Gleb Savchenko became the latest to be eliminated from Dancing With the Stars on Tuesday, after failing to impress with their quickstep to the “Cantina Band” theme from Star Wars: A New Hope. Baldwin, who has seven children with actor husband Alec, had been a controversial figure this season after it was revealed she had prior experience in ballroom dancing, which was once grounds for disqualification. Nevertheless, despite the backlash, she expressed profound gratitude for the opportunity after her elimination. “I feel very grateful, and I’m sad to leave because it’s been wonderful,” Baldwin, 41, said. “I’m a woman in my 40s. I have a lot of kids. What woman in her 40s who has a lot of kids gets to have this experience?... Ignore the noise, and just go for it.” Her partner, Savchenko, had a glowing response, telling her, “I’m so proud of you. You are a superhero in the dance studio, an incredible mom to your amazing seven kids, and you put so much love and passion into dance, and you’re a true inspiration. I’m so happy I had a chance to dance with you.”

