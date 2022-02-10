Gray Wolves Are Back on the Endangered Species List
Gray wolves should be re-added to the endangered species list, a judge ruled Thursday. Under Donald Trump, the Fish and Wildlife Service had previously declared their conservation and population rehabilitation a success, taking the apex predators off the list, which comes with powerful federal protections. The Northern California judge ruled the agency failed to account for threats against the animals outside of the Great Lakes and Northern Rocky Mountains, where conservation efforts have been concentrated and seen their best results. The wolves will be protected in 44 of the lower 48 states, with Wyoming, Montana, and Idaho excluded due to an act of Congress. New Mexican wolves, which will also remain unprotected, are considered a separate population.