‘Grease’ Actor Not Competent to Stand Trial Over Nursing Home Burglary
COMMITTED
Eddie Deezen, a character actor known for playing stereotypically geeky roles, has been found mentally incompetent to stand trial after an incident in which a Maryland nursing home was allegedly burglarized in April. A commitment order filed Aug. 4 and obtained by TMZ on Monday stated that Deezen, 65, was considered a danger to himself and others around him; it adds that he will remain under the state health department’s care until the court believes otherwise. Details on Deezen’s mental condition were not shared in the document. Deezen, who played the nerdy Eugene Felsnic in Grease and its sequel, was arrested April 9 after allegedly trying to force his way into the nursing home. He allegedly refused to leave, TMZ reported at the time, attempting to break into a patient’s room before finally being detained. He was most recently arrested last September, charged with second-degree assault, disorderly conduct, and trespassing after a restaurant incident in which he is accused of throwing plates and food at police officers.