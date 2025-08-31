Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1
Trump Has Been at His Golf Resorts Every Fourth Day of His Second Term
TEE TIME
Erkki Forster 

Night News Reporter

Published 08.31.25 5:34PM EDT 
US President Donald Trump reacts after playing from the first tee to officially open the Trump International Golf Links course in Balmedie, Aberdeenshire, north east Scotland on July 29, 2025. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP) (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)
ANDY BUCHANAN/Andy Buchanan/Getty Images

President Donald Trump has visited his golf resorts on roughly a quarter of the days since his second inauguration in January. When the 79-year-old president hit the links Saturday after going MIA for four days, it marked the 56th day at one of his clubs out of 223 days in office, according to Roll Call, which tracks his public schedule. Trump, who has been accused of cheating during games, left the White House to play golf every Saturday and Sunday in August, both at Trump National Golf Club just outside D.C., and at his club in Bedminster, New Jersey. The golf outing tally also includes excursions to his properties in Palm Beach, Florida, as well as his recent private trip to Scotland, where he spent time at his resort in Turnberry and inaugurated a new course. That visit cost American taxpayers at least $10 million, according to a HuffPost analysis based on a 2019 report by the Government Accountability Office (GAO). The report examined four trips Trump took to his Palm Beach resort during his first term, and put the taxpayer cost of each trip at $3.4 million, covering expenses such as Air Force One, and the transport of his motorcade and Secret Service. However, while Trump visited Florida frequently earlier this year, he’s mainly stuck to courses closer to D.C. since May, which may be less expensive.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2
Serena Williams Rolls Eyes at Venus’ New Tennis Partner
SIDE EYE CENTRAL
Lauren Lewis 

Reporter

Updated 08.31.25 4:03PM EDT 
Published 08.31.25 4:02PM EDT 

Serena Williams does not like her sister Venus playing with another partner at the U.S. Open. In a video posted to TikTok, Serena films the TV showing her sister Venus Williams competing in the Women’s Doubles with Canadian Leylah Fernandez. The 23-time Grand Slam champion then turns the camera around on herself and rolls her eyes, looking unimpressed, before breaking out into an over-the-top fake smile. Serena and Venus won 14 major titles together during their playing careers. The last time the sisters competed together was in 2022, the year that Serena announced her retirement. At the Citi Open in Washington, D.C., in July, Venus told reporters she hoped that Serena would come out of retirement to play with her on the court. But there’s no word yet on whether efforts to persuade Serena will be successful.

Read it at Sports Illustrated

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Partner update

Go From Stressed to Relaxed in Minutes With These CBD-Infused Seltzers and Gummies
CHILLAX
AD BY Vena
Published 08.30.25 12:01AM EDT 
Young woman in sunglasses sipping Vena Happy Tonix grapefruit CBD and THC seltzer, a hemp-infused sparkling beverage for relaxation.
Vena

With the hustle and bustle of everyday life, do you ever wish you could hit pause, relax, and feel present? While that button doesn’t exist, Vena comes close. Vena creates wellness products that work for busy lives, empowering you to find your balance. From seltzers to gummies to tinctures, Vena offers a full range of CBD products to delight both beginners and seasoned pros. Plus, it’s running a sitewide sale right now. You can save 40% by using the code SEEYASUMMER at checkout; sale ends on 9/2, so act fast.

Happy Tonix THC Seltzer Original Variety Pack
Six cans per pack
Buy At Vena$30

Free Returns | Free Shipping

The buzz you’ve been waiting for is here. Each can of this seltzer has 2mg of THC and 2mg of CBD, just the right amount to have you feeling loose after a day of back-to-back meetings and urgent DMs. The effects kick in quickly but never leave you with a hangover the next morning. Start with the Original Variety Pack to try all of Vena’s bold flavors like grapefruit, black cherry, and passion fruit.

xtra bliss THC Gummies
30 gummies per jar
Buy At Vena$80

Free Returns | Free Shipping

This is Vena’s most potent gummy with 10mg of THC and 10mg of CBD; it melts away tension and leaves you in a state of absolute bliss. Infused with an additional 2 mg of CBG to boost mood and relaxation these gummies deliver a dreamy, euphoric experience whenever you need to escape.

Lights Out Sleep Gummies
30 gummies per jar
Buy At Vena$70

Free Returns | Free Shipping

The Lights Out Sleep Gummies live up to their name. Vena crafted a precise blend of sleep-promoting ingredients that support the 5mg of THC and 50mg of CBD, including melatonin and L-Theanine to calm your mind, relax your body, and ease you into deep, restorative sleep.

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3
Rudy Giuliani ‘Seriously Injured’ in Car Wreck: Rep
FENDER BENDER
Laura Esposito 

Breaking News Reporter

Published 08.31.25 3:57PM EDT 
GettyImages-1170749646_g8wbdv
ANGELA WEISS

Disgraced former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani was seriously injured in a car crash in New Hampshire Saturday night, his spokesperson told the New York Post. Giuliani, 81, reportedly fractured a vertebra and sustained multiple cuts and bruises when his parked rental car was rear-ended at high speed. The former prosecutor and politician pulled over after being flagged down by a woman who was a victim of domestic violence, and had called 911 before being struck as he was re-entering his vehicle, spokesman Michael Ragusa told the Post. Giuilani, who was mayor from 1994 through 2001, is reportedly in “great spirits.”“He’s a beast. He survived 9/11,” Ragusa said. Giuilani, who was found guilty of defaming two former election workers in Georgia and was disbarred in New York and Washington, will remain in the Manchester-area hospital for another two or three days and then wear a brace for the broken vertebrae.

Read it at New York Post

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4

‘Grease’ Star Nearly Passed On Iconic Song for Fear of Ruining Good Girl Image

LET’S (NOT) GET PHYSICAL
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.31.25 4:40PM EDT 
Olivia Newton-John performing in the music video for her single, 'Physical', 1981.
Michael Ochs Archives/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Grease star Olivia Newton-John almost passed on her iconic 1981 single “Physical” because of the song’s sexually explicit nature. John Mason—the late star’s lawyer, who represented Newton-John for five decades—wrote a 2025 memoir titled Crazy Lucky where he recounted his longtime client’s trepidation about the song. Mason shared that when the actress initially read the lyrics, she said, “John, I simply cannot do it. I can’t sing the lyrics… Please!” Mason told Fox News Digital that Newton-John “always had what she called a ‘goody-two-shoes’ persona,” in large part because of her star-making turn as Sandy Olsson in the hit 1978 musical-comedy Grease. Mason believed the “edgy” song was the perfect vehicle to help her shed that innocent image. According to Mason, “Physical” was first offered to Tina Turner, who turned it down because the lyrics were a “bit too sexy,” which is how it came to Newton-John. However, the actress was worried the song would alienate her fans. “John, the lyrics have me singing ‘There’s nothin’ left to talk about unless it’s horizontally,!’” she told Mason. But he believed that the risk was “worth it,” and her manager, Roger Davies, agreed. The tune ended up becoming the biggest hit of Newton-John’s career and, according to Billboard, “one of the defining smashes of the 1980s.” “The [music] video is hilarious to this day,” Mason said. “I want to give credit to Roger Davies for getting Olivia to open up and let that happen. But as always, with Olivia as an actress or a singer, she pulled off what she wanted to do in a spectacular way.”

Read it at New York Post

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Take Up to 70% Off Premium Sex Toys During Lovehoney’s Labor Day Sale
BUZZ-WORTHY DEALS
Scouted Staff
Updated 08.25.25 3:37PM EDT 
Published 08.25.25 3:33PM EDT 
A collection of vibrators and other sex toys on an orange background. There is phone to show that some of the toys can be controlled remotely.
Lovehoney

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Is there a better way to spend a long weekend than tangled in your sheets with a brand-new toy working its magic? Lovehoney—an award-winning sexual wellness retailer—is turning up the heat with its epic Labor Day sale. Score up to 70 percent off premium sex toys, lingerie, and bondage for a limited time. This includes plenty of options for solo or partnered play, including some of our favorite picks below.

Blowmotion Warming Vibrating Male Masturbator
30% Off
Buy At Lovehoney

The head of the penis has over 5,000 nerve endings, and the Blowmotion knows how to tease every last one of them. This advanced masturbator heats up to 104°F to mimic the feel of oral sex. Switch between six vibration patterns and three intensities to play exactly how you or your partner wants.

Lovehoney Silencer Whisper Quiet Classic Vibrator
50% Off
Buy At Lovehoney

Loud toys can be a buzzkill if you’re trying to be discreet, but this seven-inch vibrator is whisper-quiet. Its wide, rounded tip is perfect for teasing, while the ribbed shaft sinks deep. With three speeds and four patterns, this vibrator lets you build, tease, and indulge your fantasies, pushing you closer with every pulse. One night with this toy, and you’ll be coming back for more.

Whether you’re looking for a new sidekick for solo sessions or something to dial up partnered play, Lovehoney’s Labor Day sale has you covered.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5
Powerball Jackpot Surpasses $1 Billion After No Winner Declared
BILLIONAIRE BALLER
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.31.25 2:53PM EDT 
EMERYVILLE, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 29: In an aerial view, a billboard shows the Powerball lottery prize at $1 billion on August 29, 2025 in Emeryville, California. The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $1 billion ahead of the Labor Day weekend.
Justin Sullivan/Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The Powerball jackpot reached new heights over the Labor Day weekend, surging to $1.1 billion after no winner was announced in Saturday’s drawing. It is the 40th draw without a winner, just two shy of the Powerball’s longest run without a winner. “America has waited all year for the chance to play for a billion-dollar jackpot, and what better time than Labor Day for a $1.1 billion Powerball drawing!” said Matt Strawn, Powerball Product Group chair and Iowa Lottery CEO. The lucky player to win the billion-dollar prize can choose to receive a one-time payment of $498.4 million or opt for $1.1 billion in payments over the course of 30 years. The prize is the fifth-largest in the game’s history. The largest Powerball sum on record was $2.04 billion, which was won in November 2022 in California. The association said the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Read it at CNN

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
Bystanders Greet Trump’s Golfing Motorcade With Middle-Finger Salute
STICK IT UP YOUR GRASS
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 08.31.25 12:01PM EDT 
Former President Donald Trump is seen on the on the 15th hole during day one of the LIV Golf Invitational - Bedminster at Trump National Golf Club on Aug. 11, 2023 in Bedminster, New Jersey.
Former President Donald Trump is seen on the on the 15th hole during day one of the LIV Golf Invitational - Bedminster at Trump National Golf Club on Aug. 11, 2023 in Bedminster, New Jersey. Mike Stobe/Getty Images

President Donald Trump’s penchant for pomp and ceremony likely doesn’t extend to the kind of salute his motorcade received en route to one of his golf clubs Sunday morning. Members of the White House press pool spotted someone greeting Trump’s car with a middle finger as it passed by on its way to the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia. The president’s return to the grass comes after a four-day disappearance this week that had fueled online rumors he had died. Trump has faced mounting public dissatisfaction with his administration’s performance on trade issues. A Sunday poll by CNN found that a staggering 60% of voters now disapprove of Trump’s levies against trading partners, which the president has vowed to uphold even after a federal court ruled this week the measures are largely illegal.

Read it at Meidas News

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
‘House of Cards’ Actor Spills About Major Parenting Regret
BAD COP, GOOD COP
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 08.31.25 11:24AM EDT 
Published 08.31.25 11:17AM EDT 
Actress Robin Wright Penn and husband actor/director Sean Penn arrive at the 15th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium on January 25, 2009 in Los Angeles, California.
Jon Kopaloff/Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Robin Wright, 65, has revealed one of her biggest parenting regrets. “I have a huge regret as a mother and have experienced the fallout of this regret for many years with my kids,” Wright told the Sunday Times. “I wasn’t hard enough on them.“ Her ex-husband, Sean Penn, was the bad cop to their two children, Dylan, 34, and Hopper Jack, 32. “He was gone so much of the time. He’d come back and be the policeman, and then he’d leave me with the residue,” the Forrest Gump star revealed. “Then I would soften the blow. We were both extremes. They didn’t get that grey area in the middle, which is stern, and that is what they needed.” Wright and Penn met in 1990 on the set of State of Grace, when Write was married to Dane Witherspoon and Penn was married to Madonna. The couple had an on-and-off relationship until they married in 1996. Wright and Penn separated in 2007, got back together, then divorced in 2010. They are now friends. Robin Wright married Clement Giraudet in 2018 and Penn married Leila George in 2020. They both divorced their partners in 2022.

Read it at The Times

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
‘Love Island’ Star Trampled by Horse in Freak Accident
GONE ROGUE
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.31.25 10:49AM EDT 
LOVE ISLAND USA -- "Master Interviews" -- Pictured: Taylor Williams
Peacock/Ben Symons/PEACOCK via Getty Images

Love Island USA contestant Taylor Williams was hospitalized after falling off a horse at a rodeo event. Williams, 25, was attending the Arizona Invitational Black Rodeo in Scottsdale on Friday when his horse tripped, fell, and rolled over the reality star. Williams was seen lying on the floor as other contestants and workers rushed to his aid. Since then, Williams took to social media to update his followers. “Was in a horse accident last night but I’m still pulling up tonight injured and all! It’s my brothers bday yk we still turnt!” he wrote on Instagram. In another post, Williams reassured his followers with a photo of himself lying down in a hospital bed with a brace around his neck and a thumbs up: “Preciate all the love! I’m good.” Williams appeared on season seven of the hit reality dating show and was eliminated in the penultimate episode.

Read it at The US Sun

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Save Big on World-Class Workouts With Up to $575 Off Hydrow’s Elite Indoor Rowing Machines
MAKING WAVES
Scouted Staff
Published 08.25.25 5:23PM EDT 
Man using Hydrow Pro Rower by Hydrow
Hydrow

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

There’s no shortage of at-home fitness systems to support your workouts, but if you’re looking for a true full-body transformation, it’s hard to beat an indoor rowing machine. With Labor Day sales in full stroke (pun intended), Hydrow is offering the perfect opportunity to elevate your fitness routine at a discount with can’t-miss deals on its premier connected rowing machines.

Hydrow is a rower-founded brand that offers an efficient full-body workout designed to mimic the actual sensations—and challenge—of being on the water. With a rowing machine and Hydrow membership, you can unlock access to thousands of workouts, from rowing to yoga to circuit training, including sessions led by world-class athletes.

Hydrow Pro Rower
Save an extra $125 with code BEAST
See At Hydrow

These immersive workouts are filmed in hundreds of scenic locations across the world, fusing your training routines into globe-trotting adventures. Plus, the machines are designed with space and sound in mind, offering a nearly silent rowing experience that can blend seamlessly into your everyday routine.

Now through Sept. 4, you can start your Hydrow journey with a sitewide discount. Snag $450 off the brand’s flagship Hydrow Pro or $150 off the more compact Hydrow Wave—then enjoy an extra $125 off on top of that with the promo code BEAST.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
Film Icon, 88, Denied White House Entry for Lying About Age
TALE AS OLD AS TIME
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

Updated 08.31.25 10:08AM EDT 
Published 08.31.25 9:56AM EDT 
WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 27: Dyan Cannon, actress and co-host of the podcast God’s Table Hollywood, poses on the red carpet at "The Revival Generation" premiere at The Kennedy Center on August 27, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images)
Actress Dyan Cannon co-host the “God’s Table” podcast with fellow actresses Kym Douglas and Tracey Bregman, and TV personality and chef Christine Avanti-Fischer. Shannon Finney/Getty Images

Hollywood legend Dyan Cannon was turned away from the White House for lying about her age—“And I’d do it again,” she said. On the latest episode of her God’s Table podcast, Cannon, 88, recounted that she went to Washington, D.C. with her podcast co-hosts, fellow actresses Kym Douglas and Tracey Bregman, and TV chef Christine Avanti-Fischer. They all planned to do some sightseeing, hoping to tour the White House when a little white lie put a wrench in their plans. “We are lined up for a great tour, and we have these Secret Service guys and all of the federal agents. We can’t get in because someone lied about their age,” said Douglas, who filmed Cannon throughout the interaction and posted the footage on Instagram. Cannon had no shame about the incident. “Years ago, here’s the thing: I lied about my age on my passport,” she said. Reposting the clip to her own page, Cannons further explained: “It’s nobody’s business what the number is they’ve pinned on me …. right girls? Right guys?” Cannon wrote. “It’s just a blinkin number.” The women laughed the experience off. Cannon wrote, “No matter what number they put next to me, there’s one thing that never changes … I WUV WU.”

Read it at Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
Longtime White House Correspondent Dies at 73
‘MOST PROLIFIC’
Catherine Bouris 

Night News Reporter

Published 08.30.25 10:44PM EDT 
Mark Knoller of CBS News, center, waits for the start of the daily press briefing by White House Press Secretary Jay Carney at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2011.
Charles Dharapak/AP

Mark Knoller, longtime political reporter for CBS News who was dubbed the “unofficial White House statistician”, has died at the age of 73 after a period of ill health. During his career as a correspondent for CBS, Knoller grew frustrated by the lack of a central database of presidential activities, and began keeping records. As he explained, “I keep a daily log of everything the president does. I keep a list of speeches. I keep a list of travel – foreign travel, domestic travel. A list of outings. A list of golf. A list of pardons, vetoes, states that he’s visited, states that he hasn’t visited. Every time he goes on vacation, every visit to Camp David.” President and executive editor of CBS News Tom Cibrowski said of Knoller, “Mark Knoller was the hardest-working and most prolific White House correspondent of a generation. Everyone in America knew his distinctive voice and his up-to-the-minute reporting across eight Presidential administrations.” He was laid off from CBS News in 2020 after 32 years with the broadcaster.

Read it at CBS News

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now