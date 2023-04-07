Greasy, Nude Florida Man Goes on Drug-Fueled Robbery Spree, Police Say
NAKED AND UNAFRAID
If there’s one thing we can count on in these uncertain times, it’s Florida Man continuing to outdo himself. And this week in the Sunshine State, authorities say a 34-year-old Volusia County man committed two home invasions and fled from law enforcement—all while completely naked, according to ClickOrlando. The suspect, identified as Blake Tokman, was allegedly covered in a baffling trio of substances when he was finally apprehended: wheel bearing grease, peppermint oil, and blood. Body-camera footage shows Tokman, who was allegedly under the influence of drugs at the time, attempting to escape from police by diving into a pool and then bouncing onto a trampoline, and it took three medics to finally secure him to a stretcher. He is being charged with multiple counts of occupied burglary, battery on a law enforcement officer, criminal mischief, and violently resisting arrest.