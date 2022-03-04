SUV Slams Through Wall of Preschool, Hospitalizing All 19 Kids Inside
OUT OF CONTROL
A driver of a Suzuki SUV slammed into the side of a Northern California preschool on Thursday, sending 19 kids to the hospital, including two who are reported to be in intensive care. The Redding Record Searchlight reported that the vehicle hit the Great Adventures Christian Preschool in Anderson mid-afternoon and smashed through a wall to an area where the kids were gathered. All children in the day care were taken to hospital as well as one employee. According to the report, one child was trapped under the vehicle after the crash, and officials said at least two children were taken to a pediatric intensive care unit in Sacramento. The driver is reported to be an unidentified woman who police determined was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the crash. She has been released after providing a statement to officers.