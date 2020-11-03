‘Great British Bake Off’ Star Luis Troyano Dead at 48 From Esophageal Cancer

Luis Troyano, a fan-favorite baker from The Great British Bake Off’s fifth season, has died at 48 of esophageal cancer. The Daily Mail reports his agent shared the news on Twitter early Tuesday, prompting the show’s account to share similar condolences. Troyano, a Spanish-born graphic designer, earned raves for his sugar work and intricate pieces designed on the fly, including his legendary three-dimensional cookie tribute to the legend of St. George slaying a dragon. He underwent surgery in 2019 for the cancer, marking the one-year anniversary of his treatment in April of this year.