This Gorgeous Dutch Oven Is Now the Centerpiece of My Kitchen

When it comes to cooking, let’s just say some middle school children probably have more skills than I do. Since I’m getting married soon (and trying to actually adult), I’ve been making a pretty valiant effort in the kitchen, and learning how to use the proper tools and cookware has been an important step in this journey. Being the highly visual person that I am, when I see something pretty, it inspires me—and Great Jones’ stunning Dutchess dutch oven (the petite-sized option) inspired me to conjure up the courage to attempt to make one of my favorite meals for my fiance: potatoes au gratin.

I’ll admit that when I was offered a sample from Great Jones, it was the Dutchess’ beauty that attracted me. I couldn’t wait to have the pretty-in-pink (it also comes in a slew of other cute colorways) on display in my otherwise drab kitchen. Oh, and you can also have it engraved for an extra $40, making it the perfect gift for just about any occasion.

I was surprised by how heavy the Dutchess is—it weighs about 15 pounds—but the durability and high quality are apparent just by looking at it. It features an enamel coating which helps with even heat distribution and makes it SO easy to clean. After we were finishing with our potatoes au gratin, I was expecting a laborious post-dinner cleaning session, but even the baked cheese slipped right off.

“I love my new green dutchess! Truly a new statement piece in my kitchen! In fact, I threw a dinner party JUST so I could use it and it was a hit...the food and the beautiful dutchess served on the table!” one enthusiastic reviewer wrote. I have to agree with them too—I never thought I would be one to throw a dinner party of any size or scale, but I can’t wait to show my Dutchess off!

