This All-Star Cookbook From Great Jones Evokes Nostalgia on Every Page

My mom makes the best pies, and my dad is an excellent cook, and so during this time where we can’t go to restaurants and are relying primarily on home cooked meals, I’ve been longing for the ones my parents used to make while I was growing up. I’ve been trying my best to master some of the dishes they cooked, and even though they aren’t as good, they’re still better than most things I make. They evoke a nostalgia that overpowers my sense of taste and I feel close to them, even though I’m not. Now, a group of all-star chefs have teamed up for a special edition cookbook that shares their favorite recipes from when they were growing up.

Family Style is a new digital only cookbook from incredible cookware brand Great Jones. It includes 40-plus recipes from beloved mothers and grandmothers of all-star chefs like The New York Times’ Melissa Clark, co-founder of Great Jones Sierra Tishgart, James Beard Winner Joanne Chang, and plenty more. Recipes range from Mama Chang’s dumplings, Mom’s latkes, Nana’s Doughnuts, and basically any amazing comfort food you can think of adapted by a world-class chef. But what makes it worth it beyond the fact that it’s jam-packed with delicious recipes is that 100% of the retail price will go to support No Kid Hungry’s work to ensure kids get the healthy meals they need during school closures all year long.

This is the perfect Mother’s Day gift if you’ve forgotten one, but I think I’m just gonna buy it for myself. My parents are fine on the recipe front. I’m the one that’s over here struggling.

Family Style Buy on Great Jones $ 15 Free Shipping | Free Returns

