Great Jones’ New ‘Ratatouille’ Cookware Collection Is Inspiring My Inner Chef

The chic cookware brand’s latest collection is my favorite to date.

Layne Van Vranken
Layne Van Vranken 

Freelance Writer

Though it debuted nearly twenty years ago, the Disney-Pixar film Ratatouille still carries a profound influence over the culinary world. The tale of Remy, a Parisian rat with a knack for gourmet cooking, continues to inspire chefs of all levels to take to the kitchen and create their finest gourmet dishes without fear or inhibition. Even the late Anthony Bourdain was quoted as saying Ratatouille is “simply the best food movie ever made.”

Apparently, premium cookware brand Great Jones agrees. The brand just dropped a new Ratatouille collection with Disney and Pixar. Some two years in the making, this vibrant cookware release features the brand’s bestselling cast iron Dutch oven, The Dutchess, as well as a smaller Dutch oven and nonstick baking mats up for grabs.

Each brightly hued piece features hand-printed imagery of a whimsical Remy working up his culinary magic alongside his brother Emile.

Great Jones x ‘Ratatouille’ Collection
The versatile three-piece collection adds a playful and practical touch to any kitchen it graces, functioning as more than just a display piece.
From the smaller Dutch oven—playfully named the Dutch Baby—to the nonstick baking mats, this collection is perfect for whipping up everything from veggie-packed ratatouille to experimenting with your very own culinary creations.

“I started Great Jones after working as a food editor for many years, featuring and reviewing professional restaurants in New York. I wanted to build my own confidence in the kitchen and cook more frequently—even if I was just making an omelet,” Great Jones’ co-founder and CEO, Sierra Tishgart, said in a statement. “Just as Ratatouille reminds us, this collection is a joyful celebration of the idea that anyone can cook.”

The Disney and Pixar’s Ratatouille Collection by Great Jones starts at $60 and is available to shop now. Whether you’re a seasoned chef or just lifting a whisk for the first time, this statement-making cookware is sure to inspire creativity and infuse a pop of color into your home kitchen.

