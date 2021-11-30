CHEAT SHEET
Greece to Fine Unvaccinated $115 a Month Until They Get Jab
PAY UP OR SHOOT UP
Being anti-vax is about to become expensive in Greece, where the government has just mandated all those over 60 must be vaccinated. Those who refuse to comply by Jan. 16, 2022, will be fined €100 or around $115 a month, with the money collected going in to the health system. Greece is the first European nation to target vaccine mandates to an age group. Austria was the first European country to mandate vaccines for all age groups. Those who don’t comply there will risk a one-time fine of €3,600 or $4,085. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said he is instituting the mandate and fine to sway the 520,000 people over 60 who have so far resisted getting their jab. “It’s the price to pay for health,” he said.