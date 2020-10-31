Greek Priest Shot in France, Attacker at Large
HIGH ALERT
A Greek Orthodox priest was shot at a church in Lyon, France on Saturday, increasing already sky-high tensions in the country following several religiously motivated attacks. The priest was shot two times by an assailant who reportedly fled the scene. He received treatment for life-threatening injuries on site. While a motive for the shooting is not yet known, government ministers had been warning of more Islamist attacks. Just two days ago, a man shouted “Allahu Akbar!” before beheading a woman and killing two others in a church in Nice. Two weeks ago, a Paris teacher who showed cartoons of Prophet Mohammad to his students was beheaded outside the school. French President Emmanuel Macron has ordered thousands of soldiers to protect worship places and schools.