Greek Priest Accused of Drug Trafficking Arrested After Throwing Acid at Bishops’ Faces

Read it at BBC News
A Greek Orthodox priest has been arrested after throwing acid in the faces of seven bishops at a disciplinary hearing. The 36-year-old priest faced expulsion from the church for alleged drug trafficking after being found in possession of 1.8 grams of cocaine. Summoned to a hearing at the Petraki Monastery in Athens, priest Theofylaktos Kombos took a “large bottle of corrosive liquid” with him and attacked the seven bishops hearing his case as well as two lawyers, a guard and a secretary, local reports said. BBC News reported that one of the victims is to receive plastic surgery, and that most of the acid landed on the bishops’ faces.