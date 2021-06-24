CHEAT SHEET
    Greek Priest Accused of Drug Trafficking Arrested After Throwing Acid at Bishops’ Faces

    Philippe Naughton

    REUTERS

    A Greek Orthodox priest has been arrested after throwing acid in the faces of seven bishops at a disciplinary hearing. The 36-year-old priest faced expulsion from the church for alleged drug trafficking after being found in possession of 1.8 grams of cocaine. Summoned to a hearing at the Petraki Monastery in Athens, priest Theofylaktos Kombos took a “large bottle of corrosive liquid” with him and attacked the seven bishops hearing his case as well as two lawyers, a guard and a secretary, local reports said. BBC News reported that one of the victims is to receive plastic surgery, and that most of the acid landed on the bishops’ faces.

