Green Bay Packers Celebrate Their Linebacker’s Bday—Then Cut Him
COLD BUSINESS
It’s sure to be a birthday to forget for former Green Bay Packers linebacker Jonathan Garvin, who was cut Friday from the NFL team that drafted him just hours after the team wished him a happy birthday online. The Packers’ official Twitter account posted, “Smile, it’s your birthday! 🥳” just before 8 a.m. with Garvin smiling in a practice jersey. By 11 a.m., the 24-year-old was off the team. Garvin finishes his stint with the Packers after featuring in 38 games across three season. Despite the news, the Packers’ social media team didn’t delete the birthday wishes. Garvin, who was drafted in 2o2o, made $2.4 million as a Packer through the end of last season, according to Spotrac. He’ll be eligible to be signed by another team immediately, with the league’s regular season still more than a month away.