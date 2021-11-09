Aaron Rodgers Takes ‘Full Responsibility’ for Nothing in New Interview
YOU AGAIN
After going on an unhinged diatribe about the COVID vaccine, NFL star Aaron Rodgers returned to the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday for a far more muted performance. The Green Bay Packers quarterback acknowledged that his heavily-chastised comments last week may have been “misleading.” But he didn’t backtrack on any of it, simply saying, “To anybody who felt misled by those comments, I take responsibility for those comments.”
“I understand that this issue, in general, is very charging to a lot of people because we are talking about public health. I totally respect that,” he said. “I made a decision that was in the best interest based on consulting with my doctors. And I understand that not everybody is going to understand that necessarily. But I respect everybody’s decision.” In the interview last week, he prompted a variety of false theories about the vaccine, including that homeopathic treatments can boost immunity to the virus, that the vaccine might make men sterile, and that vaccinated people are just as susceptible to getting COVID.