Green Bay Quarterback Aaron Rodgers Says Psychedelics Changed His Life
‘THE GREATEST GIFT’
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers claims his path to better mental health is all thanks to psychedelics. Appearing on the Aubrey Marcus Podcast, Rodgers said he found “self-love” through ayahuasca, a plant-based psychedelic that originated in South America. Rodgers, named the NFL’s Most Valuable Player for the last two years, claims ayahuasca helped him discover “self-love,” in turn allowing to “unconditionally love” others. He told host Aubrey Marcus: “What better way to work on my mental health than to have an experience like that? The greatest gift I can give my teammates, in my opinion, is to be able to show up and to be someone who can model unconditional love to them.” He also said he was open to healing his fractured relationship with his family after a public falling out with his parents and two brothers. He said he has “no bitterness in my heart” surrounding the separation. The Alcohol and Drug Foundation claims the psychedelic alters “a person’s thinking, sense of time and emotions” and can also cause a person to hallucinate, causing them to see or hear “things that do not exist or are distorted.”