Poor Aaron Rodgers Is Apparently Baffled by Backlash to His Vax Duplicity
FUMBLED THAT ONE
Aaron Rodgers doesn’t get why people are upset at him for implying he was vaccinated against COVID and going on a bonkers anti-vaxxer rant when the truth came out. A source close to the Packers quarterback told People magazine that Rodgers is “upset” at the response and “feels like he just shared his point of view, and now he’s being crucified for it.” Rodgers said he underwent an unspecific homeopathic treatment that boosted his immunity, and he’s now taking the unproven anti-parasitic ivermectin to treat his COVID at the recommendation of podcaster Joe Rogan.
After spurting reams of misinformation on COVID and apparently flouting protocols for unvaccinated NFL players, Rodgers is finding that some friends aren’t on his side. People he “thought were friends are turning on him,” the source said, adding that Rodgers “knew some people would disagree with him, but he didn’t know that it would become the shitstorm it became.”