Green Bay Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers Left Peru in Private Jet Just 15 Minutes Before COVID-19 Lockdown

Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers barely got out of Peru ahead of a nationwide lockdown and only because he had access to a private jet, he told the Pat McAfee podcast. The sports star said he was able to escape on Mar. 18 with “just 15 minutes to spare” as the nation shut down airports. “It was absolute pandemonium at the airport,” Rodgers said. “When we rolled up to the airport at like seven in the morning, it was wall-to-wall people and you couldn't move. I was thinking, ‘This isn't very safe.’ Not many masks on, and there was definitely a panic in the air.” The U.S. State Dept. has repatriated more then 9,000 Americans stranded in 28 countries amid the COVID-19 pandemic.