‘Green Book’ Actor Frank Vallelonga Jr.’s Body Found Dumped in the Bronx
TRUE CRIME
The dead body of Green Book actor Frank Vallelonga Jr., 60, was found dumped outside a sheet-metal manufacturing company in the Bronx earlier this week, Deadline confirmed Thursday. The NYPD said they responded to a call about an unconscious man early Monday morning, and found the man unresponsive with “no obvious signs of trauma.” Law enforcement sources told The New York Post that Vallelonga may have died of a drug overdose, although this hasn’t been confirmed. Steven Smith, a 35-year-old Bronx resident, has been arrested and charged with concealment of a human corpse for his role in Vallelonga’s death. Vallelonga played a relative of Viggo Mortensen’s bouncer character Frank “Tony Lip” Vallelonga in Green Book. He was also the real-life son of the man whose story inspired the film.