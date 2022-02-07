This Meal Kit Makes Eating Well an Easier and More Delicious Endeavour
Dinner Is Ready
Eating well often conjures up thoughts of bland meals with hard-to-find ingredients that are tough to prepare. Green Chef breaks down those notions with its diverse variety of high-quality, flavorful, and easy-to-cook recipes that start at just $11.99 per serving. But if you use the exclusive code BEAST130 at checkout, you’ll pay even less and unlock free shipping to boot.
Green Chef boasts flexible meal plans with multiple preferences that fit your unique lifestyle: Keto + Paleo, Vegetarian, Vegan, Mediterranean, Fast & Fit, and Gluten-Free. However, you’re not locked into this initial choice. You’re free to switch plans, skip weeks, or cancel your subscription at any time.
Green Chef delivers right to your doorstep. Inside each box you’ll find organic, pre-measured ingredients, pre-made sauces, dressings, and spice blends, and step-by-step instructions with tips and photos. Soon you'll be cooking delectable dishes like Plant-Based Protein and Bean Chilli, Italian Caprese Burgers, and Spiced Tilapia with Avocado-Lime Crema in as little as 30 minutes. Schedule your first delivery today!
