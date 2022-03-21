You’ll Feel Like a Kitchen Genius After Making One of These Tasty, Easy-to-Cook Meals
*Chef Kiss*
Most weeknight dinners go one of two ways: One – Spend a small fortune to try a new recipe with ingredients you’ll use once before they wait out the rest of their lives slowly expiring in your pantry and struggle through complicated instructions written by a mom in Minnesota who made you read a novel about her child’s first day in kindergarten before cutting to the chase, only to produce a result that’s honestly fine. Two – Order takeout. Green Chef takes the hassle out of cooking with its convenient, flexible, and nutritious meals. Its easy-to-cook recipes are crafted by expert chefs and start at only $11.99 per serving. However, if you use the exclusive code BEAST130 during checkout, you'll save $130 total on your first four boxes, including free shipping on first box.
Everyone has a unique lifestyle and Green Chef has options to fit each one. Choose between Keto + Paleo, Vegetarian, Vegan, Mediterranean, Gluten-Free, and Fast & Fit. Each box comes with everything you need to prepare a tasty meal in as few as 30 minutes. You’ll find pre-measured organic ingredients, sauces, spice blends, dressings, and easy-to-follow instructions.
You can customize your delivery every week. Want to experiment with vegan cooking? Switch your preference. Have a week filled with dinner plans? Skip your next delivery! You can cancel your subscription at any time. Schedule your first delivery today and you’ll be enjoying mouth-watering meals in no time.
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.