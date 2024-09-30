Green Day Banned From Vegas Radio Stations After Calling City a ‘Sh*thole’
Pop punk veterans Green Day are facing bans from two local Las Vegas radio stations after lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong called the city “a s--thole.” Earlier this month, during a set at San Francisco’s Oracle Park, home to the San Francisco Giants baseball team, Armstrong took a moment to rip into the owners of the Bay Area rival Oakland A’s, who are moving the team to Las Vegas. “We don’t take s--t from people like f--king [GAP clothing heir and A’s owner] John Fisher,” said Armstrong, an Oakland native and A’s fan. “I hate Las Vegas. It’s the worst s--thole in America.” Radio station KOMP 92.3 responded by posting on Instagram that it “has pulled any and all Green Day from our playlist.” Another local station, X107.5, wrote that it “is banning all Green Day music, effective immediately.”