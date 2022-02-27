Green Day Axes Moscow Concert Over Ukraine Invasion
Green Day is canceling an upcoming stadium concert in Moscow over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the three-man rock band announced on Sunday. “With heavy hearts, in light of current events we feel it is necessary to cancel our upcoming show in Moscow at Spartak Stadium,” the band said in a statement posted to its Instagram Story. “We are aware that this moment is not about stadium rock shows, it’s much bigger than that. But we also know that rock and roll is forever and we feel confident there will be a time and a place for us to return in the future.” Green Day had been scheduled to perform May 29 in Moscow as part of the Hella Mega Tour. The band joins Russian rapper Oxxxymiron and U.S. pop act AJR in calling off shows in Russia in connection to the invasion. “Thank you to our Russian fans who oppose their country’s unprovoked and criminal behavior,” AJR wrote on Friday. “Our hearts are with the people of Ukraine.”