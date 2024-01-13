Green Day Claps Back at Elon Musk Over MAGA Lyric Change
AMERICAN IDIOCY
Green Day have ripped into Elon Musk after his jab over a lyric change of “American Idiot.” During their performance on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve, frontman Billie Joe Armstrong changed the words from the original “I’m not a part of the redneck agenda” to “I'm not a part of the MAGA agenda,” which prompted the Trump-supporting tech billionaire to tweet, “Green Day goes from raging against the machine to milquetoastedly raging for it.” In an interview with Rolling Stone, Green Day bassist Mike Dirnt responded, “Elon Musk is actually the machine. I can't take anything else from that. He’s not shy about saying stupid shit on the internet. Whatever.” Musk is the CEO of Tesla and the owner of X, formerly known as Twitter, and currently the wealthiest person in the world. He’s one of many MAGA supporters inflamed by Green Day’s modern political twist. “The song’s twenty years old, and we’re Green Day,” Dirnt said. “What did you expect?”