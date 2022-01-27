‘Green Gaiter Bandit’ Targeted at Least 14 Southern California Banks for Robbery, Feds Say
STICK ‘EM UP
An unidentified man dubbed the “Green Gaiter Bandit” is suspected to have targeted at least 14 banks for robbery or attempted robbery, according to the FBI. The agency, along with local police agencies in Los Angeles and Orange counties, have asked the public for help in identifying the suspect. So called because of the green face coverings he’s been spotted wearing, the Green Gaiter Bandit is described as a 6-foot-tall white male between 50 and 60 years old. He often enters banks to pass notes to clerks demanding money or “loose bills”—or in some cases, just verbally requesting the cash—and fleeing on foot. He has never been seen with a weapon, but is presumed to be armed and dangerous. The man has robbed multiple branches of Wells Fargo and Chase banks throughout southern California, with his spree stretching back to last October. His most recent attempt, authorities said, took place last Friday.