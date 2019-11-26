Video Captures Dresden Jewel Thieves Breaking Into Green Vault With Ax

Read it at NBC News
The brazen thieves who carried out a billion-dollar burglary at a museum in Germany used an ax to break in and shatter display cases filled with royal jewelry, a surveillance video released by authorities reveals. NBC News reports the heist at a former royal palace in Dresden took just a few minutes. Germany’s art collections director Marion Ackermann said that while the loss was immense, the burglars left some jewels behind because they were sewn into the display cases. The thieves sped off in an Audi A6, which they may have ditched in a garage that was then set ablaze.