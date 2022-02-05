Wisconsin School Official Under Fire for Calling Black Student ‘Boy’

CHEAT SHEET
The athletic director at a Wisconsin high school is facing calls for his firing for calling a black student “boy.” The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel says that Trent Lower, who is white, had words with teenager Omar Surveyor and then allegedly told the youth, “That’s it, you’re coming with me, boy.’” Omar’s mother Beverly Juarez told the newspaper that her son phoned her and she heard Lower repeatedly use the demeaning term against her son. While the principal apologized for the incident, Lower did not, the mother said. Juarez is now calling for the school to fire Lower, and Omar’s basketball teammates wore T-shirts before a game this week with the slogan, “My Name is not Boy.”