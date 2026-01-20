Greenland Reddit Moderator Tells Americans to Stop Invading Their Community With Apologies

The moderator of Reddit’s Greenland community page has begged American users to stop desperately trying to distance themselves from Donald Trump. In a scathing post on r/greenland, the Reddit user Sapotis said the page is getting at least 10 posts a day from Americans “apologizing and saying things like they didn’t vote for Trump or don’t support his policies.” Rather than suggest that these long-suffering Americans have nothing to apologize for with regard to Trump’s deranged demands to take over Greenland, the mod gave a brutal assessment of how it reflects the U.S across the globe. “To us, your country is a single entity on the world stage, and it’s threatening its allies. Think about how you view other countries. For example, Russian opposition doesn’t change what Russia does, because that’s their domestic politics. The same thing applies to the U.S. too, except you had the power to choose your president.” Sapotis suggested that instead of going to a Reddit page “nonstop to apologize on behalf of your country for your constant need for sympathy,” Americans should switch their focus to “actually changing something while you still can.”