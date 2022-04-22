Take Advantage of This 40% Off Sale to Upgrade Your Cookware With Non-Toxic Pieces
Detox Your Kitchen
GreenPan’s collection of non-toxic cookware uses a ceramic coating derived from sand, diamonds, and ultra-strong aluminum — resulting in a durable, scratch-resistant, non-stick coating that heats evenly and is a breeze to clean. From now until 4/26, GreenPan is offering 40% off sitewide. All you need to do is use the code EARTH40 at checkout to cash in on the savings.
From those quick sautés or slow braises, this pan is the MVP. It's oven safe, made with three-ply stainless steel for extra durability, and has GreenPan's Evershine technology that keeps the pan free of unsightly discoloration.
Venice Pro Sauté Pan
40% discount applied at checkout
Prepare fluffy omelettes, mouth-watering bacon, delicious stir-fried veggies and more in style with this versatile three-piece frying pan set. Even better? This set is going to be 55% off!
Valencia Pro Non-stick Frypan Set
55% discount applied at checkout
Cover all your bases with this 10-piece cookware set. It includes two frying pans, two saucepans, one saute pan, one stockpot, and four tempered glass lids. The beautiful deep, dark blue color is perfectly complemented by the gold-toned stainless steel handles.
Reserve Non-stick 10-Piece Cookware Set
40% discount applied at checkout
