Police Chief Escorted Out by Feds After Wild Drug Allegations
COPS GONE WILD
A police chief in Pennsylvania was reportedly escorted out of city hall by federal agents over a slew of drug allegations. Greensburg Police Chief Shawn Denning was removed by DEA agents on Tuesday, according to WPXI. Court documents cited in the report say Denning is charged with conspiracy to distribute cocaine and meth on multiple occasions. He is also alleged to have connected informants with drug dealers. Denning was reportedly released on a $250,000 unsecured bond, while ordered to surrender his passport. A 14-year veteran of the police department, he was promoted to chief in March 2022. “I have the utmost respect for the title of chief of police,” Denning said at the time. “I have great expectations of myself, and I want to push the police department even further into the future. … I want to make it a great work environment, and I want to continue to strive to make Greensburg police great and strengthen the bonds with the community.”