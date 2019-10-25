S.C. Sheriff Gets Year in Jail for Hiring Assistant for Sex

Read it at The State
A South Carolina sheriff was sentenced to a year in prison on Friday for using $62,000 in taxpayer funds to hire an assistant he wanted to have an affair with, The State newspaper reported. Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis told the jury he was sorry he cheated on his wife but had not broken any laws. But they apparently didn’t buy it, convicting him of one count of misconduct in public office, while acquitting him of another. The 22-year-old assistant sued the sheriff and the county in 2017, accusing him of rape, but dropped the case for a $200,000 settlement.