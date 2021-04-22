Texas Teacher Suspended After Photo Shows Her With Foot on Black Student’s Neck
SO SICK
A Texas elementary school teacher has reportedly been suspended after taking a photo that showed her foot on a Black student’s neck. According to The Dallas News, the photo was taken at Lamar Elementary School on Tuesday—the same day Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murdering George Floyd by pressing his knee into Floyd’s neck. The unidentified teacher reportedly knows the student’s mother, and is said to have texted the photo to the mom as a joke after saying that she’d put her foot on the student’s neck if he didn’t complete an assignment. “I didn't think anything of it. It was ‘ha, ha,’ and I moved on,” the mom told NBC News. “The picture then began to bother me a little bit, showed it and my family got really upset about it.” The mom then posted the photo online and it caused outrage in the community. The district has now opened an investigation into the incident, and apologized for the distress caused.