Socialite Sex Offender Who Secretly Recorded Kids Is Out of Prison
OUT AND ABOUT AGAIN
Connecticut socialite Hadley Palmer has been released from custody after serving time for secretly recording minors, including one who was under 16. Palmer was arrested in October on charges including employing a minor in an obscene performance, three counts of voyeurism, second-degree possession of child sexual abuse imagery, and risk of injury to a child. But her high-powered lawyer successfully applied to have the entire case sealed, preventing the details of the offenses from ever being made public. All that is known is that they took place in 2017 and 2018 at Palmer’s $10 million 19th-century Victorian home overlooking the Long Island Sound. Palmer, whose father founded a hedge fund, was sentenced to 90 days in prison. She will be on probation for 20 years and will have to register as a sex offender.