Indiana Mall Shooter Frequented Gun Range Before Unleashing Carnage

Relatives of the 20-year-old man who gunned down three people as they shopped in an Indiana mall on Sunday afternoon have told police he was being evicted from his apartment and had been frequenting a gun range for the past two years.

Greenwood Police have identified the suspect as 20-year-old Jonathan Sapirman. He walked out of a bathroom and opened fire in the food court but was quickly taken out by a “good Samaritan” with a handgun, identified by police as 22-year-old Elisjsha Dicken.

Sapirman had walked to Greenwood Park Mall from his apartment with three legally purchased guns in tow, Greenwood Police Chief James Ison said Monday.

Those killed were identified as Victor Gomez, 30, as well as Pedro Pineda, 56, and his wife, 37-year-old Rosa Mirian Rivera de Pineda. Two others were injured in the shooting, including a 12-year-old girl.

Ison said both local and federal law enforcement are yet to identify a motive in the shooting. He said Sapirman’s family members told police they were shocked by the shooting.

“They are just as surprised as everyone else,” Ison said. “There were no indicators he was violent.”

Family members also told police Sapirman frequented a local gun range and began purchasing guns in March, Ison said.

Ison said Sapirman had no criminal record as an adult but was once a runaway before he turned 18 and had been arrested for fights in school. He is from Greenwood.