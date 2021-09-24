Abbott Capitulates to Trump’s Demand for Texas 2020 ‘Audit,’ Eight Hours After He Asked for It
YES, SIR
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott bravely held off for a total of eight and half hours before capitulating to Donald Trump’s demand for a pointless audit of some of the state’s 2020 election results. Trump wrote to Abbott at around midday on Thursday asking for a “Forensic Audit of the 2020 Election,” despite the fact that he carried the state last November. In his letter, the former president, who has managed to produce zero evidence of widespread voter fraud despite almost 11 months of trying, wrote: “Texans know voting fraud occurred in some of their counties.” Then, on Thursday night, the Texas secretary of state’s office announced a “comprehensive forensic audit” of the 2020 election results from four of the state’s biggest counties—Collin, Dallas, Harris, and Tarrant. In perfect timing, the statement coincided with the announcement from Arizona that the chaotic review of Maricopa County’s vote found that President Joe Biden did win, rendering the entire process completely unnecessary.