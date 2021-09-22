Gov. Greg Abbott Creates Makeshift Texas Border Wall With Hundreds of Parked Vehicles
‘STEEL BARRIER’
Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott has ordered officials to park hundreds of government vehicles along the state’s southern border with Mexico to create a makeshift miles-long anti-migrant wall. According to NBC-DFW, the vehicles are owned by the Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas National Guard, and have been parked at the border in Del Rio, where thousands of people, mostly Haitian refugees, have reached the U.S. this month. It’s the latest hardline measure at the Texas border—this week, officers were condemned for pursuing people on horseback. However, Abbott claimed the plan is working. “They’ve created a steel barrier preventing people from being able to cross the border,” he said. “One day there were countless people coming across the border, then the DPS put up all these vehicles, and suddenly, in an instant, people stopped crossing the border in this location. That strategy is working.”